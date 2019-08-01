'Evil world out here': Man robbed, attacked at North Carolina gas station after asking stranger to break $100 bill

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Herston Barnes is recovering at the hospital after he was robbed and attacked by a man driving a black SUV in North Carolina.

From his hospital bed with his daughter by his side, Barnes recounted a terrifying early morning encounter that started with a trip to the gas station on Rosehill Road and McArthur Blvd.

"I couldn't believe it really. Once I saw my leg facing behind me I knew I was in trouble," said Barnes. "I went to the gas station to break a $100 dollar bill."

The cashier turned him away with no change to give. Barnes walked out and approached a stranger who was sitting in a black SUV for change.

"I'm thinking he's going to grab it and give me change. He turned the wheel just enough to hit me right there. I was standing up and that's why I'm busted up so bad," said Barnes. "It's just an evil world out here."

He told WTVD the man grabbed the cash and sped off. The force dragged him to the ground and caused him to break his left leg.

Doctors said Barnes will stay in the hospital for the next few days as he recovers from surgery -- meaning no paycheck for the 52-year-old handy man.

"I tried to trust the guy and I trusted the wrong one and got serious injuries because of it," said Barnes. "If he would have got me in the torso I probably would have been dead. That SUV was heavy. I remember it being heavy when it flopped over my leg."
