Lynwood home invasion: Woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend, relatives say

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Relatives and neighbors believe a woman's ex-boyfriend shot and killed her in a south suburban Lynwood home invasion Wednesday morning.Officers responded to the 1900-block of Terrace Avenue at about 2 a.m. for a reported home invasion, police said.When police arrived at the scene, a female victim was found and pronounced dead.The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. Further details on the home invasion and how the person died were not immediately available."It's just sad to see the kids grow up with no parents now," neighbor Cole Griffin said.Relatives of the victim experienced overwhelming grief Wednesday. Children's toys fill the balcony of the victim's apartment. She had five young children living with her, relatives said."The kids gonna have to wonder where their momma is. And they gotta be told they was killed by the daddy. It's sad," neighbor Angelic Collins said.The woman's relatives told ABC 7 they believe her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door and shot her; they said he's now in custody.A neighbor reported hearing gunshots after midnight.The area is quiet and family-oriented, neighbors said. Most believe no one is at risk there."I don't think he was a fear to anybody but her. I don't think we needed to fear him. I just hope her family get the justice they need and peace for the children," Collins said.The medical examiner has not yet identified the victim.