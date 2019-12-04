Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies.

The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.



Lischewski's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.

Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty.

