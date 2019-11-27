Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody to state prison outside Illinois

TIMELINE: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting
But, it's not yet clear where Van Dyke will serve out the remainder of his 81-month sentence.
The Illinois Department of Corrections has jurisdiction over Van Dyke, but will not reveal where he's being held. IDOC said Van Dyke has been transferred to a state prison outside the state of Illinois, but won't be more specific due to "safety and security purposes."
A jury convicted Van Dyke in January, and a judge sentenced him to 81 months. He has served 10 months of that sentence.
A month after his conviction, Van Dyke was transferred from a Connecticut federal prison after other inmates in general population beat him.