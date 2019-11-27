jason van dyke

Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody to state prison outside Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, is no longer in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

But, it's not yet clear where Van Dyke will serve out the remainder of his 81-month sentence.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has jurisdiction over Van Dyke, but will not reveal where he's being held. IDOC said Van Dyke has been transferred to a state prison outside the state of Illinois, but won't be more specific due to "safety and security purposes."

A jury convicted Van Dyke in January, and a judge sentenced him to 81 months. He has served 10 months of that sentence.

A month after his conviction, Van Dyke was transferred from a Connecticut federal prison after other inmates in general population beat him.
