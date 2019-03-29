police brutality

Ex-cop sentenced to 6 years for assaulting suicidal patient in hospital, dealing drugs

EMBED <>More Videos

A former New Jersey police officer who admitted dealing drugs was caught on camera brutally assaulting a suicidal man -- twice.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO
PATERSON, N.J. -- A former New Jersey police officer who admitted dealing drugs was caught on camera brutally assaulting a suicidal man -- twice.

Federal prosecutors sentenced ex-Paterson officer Ruben McAusland to nearly six years in jail Wednesday for both crimes. He also must pay $32,892 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's office released the video this week of 27-year-old McAusland, on duty and in uniform, assaulting a patient at St. Joseph's Regional Hospital in March 2018.

First, surveillance video caught McAusland pushing and punching the man, who was in a wheelchair in a waiting room full of people.

Then the patient, lying in his hospital bed, tells the officer "do it" before McAusland slaps him twice across the face, so hard that blood sprays onto the bed. The man had an eye injury that required surgery.

The patient, identified as Andrew Casciano, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against the city.

Another officer, Roger Then, recorded video of the assault with his cell phone. He has pleaded guilty in the hospital assault.

McAusland pleaded guilty last June to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and depriving the patient of his civil rights.

Prosecutors say McAusland distributed heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana on multiple occasions to someone who was cooperating with law enforcement.

In some cases, the former officer stole drugs from a crime scene while on duty.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyassaulthospitalu.s. & worldpolice officerpolice brutality
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE BRUTALITY
VIDEO: Deputy chokes father with baby
Bucks player, Maywood native Sterling Brown aims to create awareness about police brutality
NIU football player claims false arrest left him too injured to play
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Funeral held for slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera
Thousands referred for alternative prosecution by Cook Co. prosecutors haven't completed process
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
After town denied request, NC man removed street median anyway, deputies say
Show More
Hungry Hound: Sparrow Coffee, Quiubo
Father of missing boy charged in son's torture death
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Navy Pier shows off renovated spring, summer attractions
More TOP STORIES News