Ex-DePaul employee charged with stealing laptops after being laid off

Yingqian Winny Lucas. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A former employee has been charged with stealing computer equipment after she was laid off from DePaul University.

Yingqian Winny Lucas, 41, is charged with a felony count of burglary, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Lucas is accused of using her ID card to enter DePaul's campus sometime between July 16 and July 23 after the university laid her off, according to police. She then took several laptops and used them at her home.

Detectives used her IP address to determine the location of the laptops, police said. Investigators found the computers and took Lucas into custody after executing a search warrant at her Lincoln Park home.

Lucas was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for DePaul said the university was cooperating with police but declined to comment on the circumstances of Lucas' employment.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftdepaul universitylaptopslayoffChicagoLincoln Park
Top Stories
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
American killed in India by tribesmen known for shooting outsiders
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Teenager loses his driving license after 49 minutes
Colts Neck mansion fire victims suffered 'homicidal violence'
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Show More
LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Person of interest sought after missing Lyons man found dead in his car trunk
More News