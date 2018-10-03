Ex-Loyola Academy teacher investigated for 'crimes against children'

A former English teacher at Loyola Academy high school in north suburban Wilmette is under investigation for "alleged internet crimes against children."In an email sent to Loyola Academy alumni, school administrators said they were notified Sept. 19 about a Glenview Police Department investigation into the man, who taught English at the school from 2011 to 2014.Glenview police said the department was "investigating an adult male for possible charges related to internet crimes against children" but did not provide further information about the investigation. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.School officials noted that no charges had been filed, but said they were notifying alumni as a precaution and cooperating with law enforcement.Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation was asked to call Det. Jamie Medina at (847) 901-6145.