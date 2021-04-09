Chicago road rage shooting: Man facing gun charge says he never fired, which now ex-girlfriend disputes

The man, Jushawn Brown, told ABC7 his side of the story of theshooting on Lake Shore Drive last Tuesday, which conflicts with the account of his now ex-girlfriend.
Meanwhile the child, Kayden Swann, remains in critical condition.
"I was going northbound on Lake Shore Drive by Soldier Field and I was going far to the right, you know how the lane merges, a car was speeding up fast, going more than probably 55-60 miles an hour," said Jushawn Brown.
Brown said that other vehicle nearly hit him. He said he pulled aside the SUV, telling the driver to slow down. Brown spoke to ABC7 Thursday night as he was released from custody on a gun charge.
"When I pulled out to get away from him, that's when he started shooting," Brown said. "Shot about five times."
Although Brown admits he did have a gun on him, he said he never fired at the other vehicle.
"No. No, not once. They checked me for gun residue, everything. I did not fire my gun," he said.
WATCH | Doctor gives update on toddler's condition
But in an exclusive interview with ABC 7, Brown's now ex-girlfriend Quiana Farr puts the blame squarely on him, saying he fired first at the SUV.
"This all about bobbing and weaving in traffic," Farr said. "This wouldn't be. He initiated this."
"He initiated this whole situation," said Clifton Marvel, Kayden's great grandfather. "If he had not fired shots at this other vehicle none of this would have happened."
Brown said his girlfriend was hysterical over the situation, especially once she realized the toddler had been shot, so it was possible she thought he fired the gun, but firmly insisted he never did.
But in court Thursday, prosecutors said there are no shell casings to prove Jushawn Brown ever fired his gun.
Police said that's part of their ongoing investigation and they won't say if the driver of the SUV is in custody.
WATCH | Chicago police give update after toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive
One thing the former couple does agree on is their love for 21-month old Kayden, who remains sedated in intensive care.
"How do I feel about that baby? I love my grandson," Brown said. "He loves me."
"I can't sleep," Farr said. "I can't close my eyes. It's like a nightmare. It repeats over and over."
Brown faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon as a felon. Brown's bond was set at $5,000. The judge said he does not believe he poses a flight risk.