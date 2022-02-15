Job: Late Evening Daypart Executive Producer, WLS

WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a Late Evening Daypart Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms and help lead our content creation team. This EP will be responsible for content for our 10pm linear newscast, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, impeccable news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative and competitive spirit.-Oversee editorial content for 10pm M-F linear newscast as well as digital and social platforms. Responsibilities include story selection, production and newsroom management.-Help design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms.-Collaborate with and manage newscast producers and newsroom staff.-Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom.-Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market-Experience managing a team-Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure in a fast-paced environment-Excellent verbal and written communication skills-Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change-Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related fieldTo apply, please log on to:and search for Job ID: 921439BR or use the link:The General Entertainment Content group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call ABC Owned TV Stations.WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.