Domestic Violence Awareness: Experts answer Windy City LIVE viewers' questions

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence.
Jennifer Gabrenya from South Suburban Family Shelter and retired Cook County Judge Yolande Bourgeois answer viewer questions about domestic violence.
Domestic Violence Resources:
South Suburban Family Shelter
24-hour hotline - 708-335-3028
Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC)
24-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566
National Domestic Violence Hotline
800-7997233
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline
877-863-6338
Domestic Violence Legal Clinic
555 W Harrison St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60607
312-325-9155
AscendJustice.org/
