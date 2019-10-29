Domestic Violence Awareness: Experts answer Windy City LIVE viewers' questions

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence.Jennifer Gabrenya from South Suburban Family Shelter and retired Cook County Judge Yolande Bourgeois answer viewer questions about domestic violence.24-hour hotline - 708-335-302824-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566800-7997233877-863-6338555 W Harrison St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60607312-325-9155