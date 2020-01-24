'Minor explosion' prompts temporary evacuation, hazmat response at CPD District 1 station in South Loop: Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police station in the South Loop was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a "minor explosion," according to Chicago police..Police said the explosion occurred in a computer room on the second floor of the 1st district police station at 1718 South State Street just after 3 a.m.The explosion set off a sensor and an unknown gas, prompting a hazmat response.The Chicago Fire Department arrived and aired out the room before rendering it safe.No injuries were reported, according to CPD.