Explosive materials found at home of Batavia High School student: police

CHICAGO -- A Batavia High School student is in protective custody after authorities allegedly found materials used to create explosives at the student's west suburban home.On Tuesday, the FBI informed police about a tip that someone in Batavia had purchased materials that could be used to create explosives when mixed, Batavia police said. The FBI's initial investigation focused on a Batavia High School student.Authorities searched the student's home in the 1100 block of Davey Drive and allegedly located various amounts of explosive ingredients in containers, police said. The search also turned up a mixture of the ingredients.The "highly volatile" mixture was destroyed by controlled detonation, but at no time were residents in the area at risk, police said.Bomb-sniffing dogs searched the high school "out of an abundance of caution" and found no evidence of explosives or explosive components, police said.The student is undergoing assessment, and investigators believe there is no immediate threat to the community at this time, police said.Batavia police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.