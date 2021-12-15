Expressway shooting on Bishop Ford near 159th Street leaves 1 injured: Illinois State Police

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the south suburbs Wednesday morning.Illinois State Police said they responded to a reported expressway shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street around 11:23 a.m.One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.The northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down near 159th Street as police investigated the shooting, but have reopened as of 12:32 p.m.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.