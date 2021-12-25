Person shot on I-57 expressway near Washington Heights, IL State police says

CHICAGO -- A person was shot Friday night on Interstate 57 near Washington Heights on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot, State police said.They were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, State police said.The southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street, were closed for an investigation, but re-opened about 1:20 a.m., State police said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.As of Christmas Day, ISP said it's responded to 256 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook county expressways.