expressway shooting

Person shot on I-57 expressway near Washington Heights, IL State police says

CHICAGO -- A person was shot Friday night on Interstate 57 near Washington Heights on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot, State police said.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 11, among 2 shot inside Jefferson Park apartment; 1 in custody, Chicago police say

They were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, State police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street, were closed for an investigation, but re-opened about 1:20 a.m., State police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

As of Christmas Day, ISP said it's responded to 256 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook county expressways.

RELATED: Bishop Ford NB near E 115th St reopens as ISP investigate expressway shooting, 1 injured

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
