missing person

Extensive search underway for soldier at Texas' Fort Hood missing for 5 days

KILLEEN, Texas -- An extensive search is underway in Texas for a Fort Hood soldier who was last seen five days ago.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public's help to find 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Her car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Guillen was last seen wearing a black shirt.

She is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5'2", and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a Be on the Lookout notice to surrounding law enforcement, and an extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newssoldiersfort hoodmilitaryu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
​Search underway for former Lt. Gov. Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
Missing Deerfield man located in Chicago, police say
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' stay-at-home order overturned by judge as death toll nears 2K
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy
House party video draws outrage from Lightfoot, Pritzker
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Police find 5 dead, baby spared in Wis. house; suspect in custody
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
GOP leaders want details on inmates released during coronavirus pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 45,883 COVID-19 cases
Longtime Chicago ICU nurse dies of COVID-19, coworkers say
President Trump suggests Illinois should not ask for federal COVID-19 bailout
More TOP STORIES News