GRANT PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm fire at an egg farm in Kankakee County Tuesday morning.
The five-alarm fire broke out at Mussman's Back Acres at 9998 N 16000E Road in Grant Park, Ill.
Chopper 7HD flew overhead as firefighters poured water onto the farm, which was heavily damaged by flames.
Firefighters from a number of south suburban departments responded, including from Orland Park, Palos and Frankfort.
Mussman's Back Acres' website says it is a family-owned farm and they also grow their own feed.
No injuries have been reported.