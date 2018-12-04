Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Mussman's Back Acres egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.

Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm fire at an egg farm in Kankakee County Tuesday morning.

GRANT PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The five-alarm fire broke out at Mussman's Back Acres at 9998 N 16000E Road in Grant Park, Ill.

Chopper 7HD flew overhead as firefighters poured water onto the farm, which was heavily damaged by flames.

Firefighters from a number of south suburban departments responded, including from Orland Park, Palos and Frankfort.
Mussman's Back Acres' website says it is a family-owned farm and they also grow their own feed.

No injuries have been reported.
