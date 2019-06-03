Chesterton, Ind. banquet hall destroyed by extra-alarm fire

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A banquet hall in Chesterton, Indiana was destroyed by an extra-alarm fire Monday morning, authorities said.

Chesterton police said an officer spotted flames on the roof of the Allure on the Lake Banquet Hall at 526 Indian Boundary Road just before 3 a.m.

The banquet hall was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was raised to a second alarm before it was extinguished.

The Chesterton fire chief said that about 40 guest staying at the hotel attached to the banquet hall were evacuated.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chestertonfire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Trial to begin in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
CPD investigating leaked surveillance video
Man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
Derion Vence seen celebrating with Maleah Davis on 4th birthday
Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace
Naked intruder on drugs terrorizes family
Show More
Girl, 11, missing from Irving Park
Ill. lawmakers approve gambling expansion, including Chicago casino, sports betting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday
Texas teen skips grad party to celebrate with homeless women, kids
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
More TOP STORIES News