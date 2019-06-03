Chesterton, Ind. banquet hall destroyed by extra-alarm fire

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A banquet hall in Chesterton, Indiana was destroyed by an extra-alarm fire Monday morning, authorities said.Chesterton police said an officer spotted flames on the roof of the Allure on the Lake Banquet Hall at 526 Indian Boundary Road just before 3 a.m.The banquet hall was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was raised to a second alarm before it was extinguished.The Chesterton fire chief said that about 40 guest staying at the hotel attached to the banquet hall were evacuated.No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.