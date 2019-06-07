Gately's People Store in West Roseland destroyed by extra-alarm fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5336569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters responded to a fire at ana bandoned building in Chicago's West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 34 South Michigan and 119 Michigan/119th buses are temporarily rerouted via Michigan, 113th, State, 111th, and Michigan. — cta (@cta) June 7, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in a commercial building in the West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the fire at 112th and Edbrooke streets at about 3:36 a.m. and later raised it to a three-alarm. Chicago Fire Media said the fire is throughout the roof area.The fire is in the Gately's People Store building, which in some parts is almost five stories tall. A majority of the building is abandoned and there may be one or two current businesses in the building.Chicago Fire Department District Chief Jack Nagle said the majority of the roof on the north end of the building collapsed. Nagle said about 125 firefighters have responded to the fire.There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.The CTA has temporarily rerouted the 34 South Michigan and 119 Michigan buses.