Gately's People Store in West Roseland destroyed by extra-alarm fire

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in a commercial building in the West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 112th and Edbrooke streets at about 3:36 a.m. and later raised it to a three-alarm. Chicago Fire Media said the fire is throughout the roof area.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters responded to a fire at ana bandoned building in Chicago's West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.



The fire is in the Gately's People Store building, which in some parts is almost five stories tall. A majority of the building is abandoned and there may be one or two current businesses in the building.

Chicago Fire Department District Chief Jack Nagle said the majority of the roof on the north end of the building collapsed. Nagle said about 125 firefighters have responded to the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The CTA has temporarily rerouted the 34 South Michigan and 119 Michigan buses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pullmanchicagoroselandfirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
3 wounded in Washington Park shooting
Theresa May steps down amid unresolved Brexit battle
Show More
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for drawing tonight
Boy, 13, missing from Irving Park
More TOP STORIES News