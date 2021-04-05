Extra-alarm fire rips through Cary home

CARY, Ill. -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm house fire in northwest suburban Cary Monday morning.The fire broke out at around 6:39 a.m. in the 500-block of Holly Lynn Drive, the Cary Fire Department said.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as huge flames and black smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the home.No one was home at the time and multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.