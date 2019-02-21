Extra-alarm fire struck at West Loop metal plating plant

Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire on the Near West Side Thursday morning. As of 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said the fire had been struck.Firefighters responded to the scene at American Nickel Works, a metal plating company at 1201 W. Lake Street. At about 5 a.m., firefighters were ordered out of the building because of the chemicals inside.It was later determined there were no hazardous materials concerns, the fire department said.The fire forced evacuations within a two-block radius of the building as a precaution. The fire department said no one had been injured, but the building had been compromised by structure failure.Several streets in the area were closed and CTA Green Line service is suspended between Ashland and Clinton because of the fire. The Pink Line is only operating between 54th and Polk.