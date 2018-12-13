Extra security in place at Lincoln Park HS after threat found

Extra security is in place at Lincoln Park High School Thursday after a threat was discovered.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Extra security is in place at Lincoln Park High School Thursday after a threat was discovered.

The school plans to use metal detectors and X-ray machines and students will be scanned as they walk in.

Officials at Lincoln Park High School said they were made aware of a potential threat to the school Thursday morning. Graffiti referencing a shooting on Friday's date was found inside a bathroom, according to the Sun-Times.

The North Side school alerted parents by email saying they contacted Chicago police and are taking this very seriously. They plan to start taking extra precautions.

Meanwhile Friday's date has significance because it's the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting which happened on December 14 in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. A gunman shot and killed 20 children and six adults that day before killing himself and his mother.

Chicago police are working with Chicago Public Schools. Police will not go into detail about their plan.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
