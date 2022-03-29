celebrity arrest

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Ryan Pearson

Ezra Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. (Hawai'i Police Department via AP)

HONOLULU -- Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films, was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police said he yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow," at Margarita Village, a bar where mostly locals frequent in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island late Sunday, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Quiocho said.

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding it's not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were "manini" incidents such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said, using a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small.

"He's an actor but he's not like famous to me," Quiocho said. "He's not Ben Affleck, let's put it that way."

Police refer to Miller using the pronoun "he," while Miller's Instagram uses "they/them."

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

Miller's agent and lawyers didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big ("Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") and small ("We Need to Talk About Kevin" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower").

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming "Harry Potter"-universe film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

