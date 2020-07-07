Business

Retailers to governors: Please mandate face mask wearing

NEW YORK (AP) -- Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot and other major chains, says different rules around the country have made it confusing for shoppers and often lead to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules. Videos on social media have shown shoppers getting angry when employees ask them to wear a mask.

"Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers," said RILA President Brian Dodge.

In a letter sent Monday to the National Governors Association, the RILA asks governors to require face mask wearing nationwide. Fewer than half of U.S. states require face mask wearing in public, according to the RILA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when shopping to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

