Coronavirus

'These cards do not carry the force of law': DOJ warns of fake coronavirus mask exception cards

As the debate around the country about wearing a mask increases, the Department of Justice is warning of fake COVID-19 mask exception cards.

The cards say in part "I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask posses [sp] a mental and or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) I'm not required to disclose my condition to you."

The warning which first came from the United States Attorney's office in the Middle District of North Carolina pointed to the spelling and other errors in the card. The U.S. Attorney's office says that the postings, cards or flyers were not issued and are not endorsed by DOJ.

The district attorney said the fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers circulating on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may even include the United States Department of Justice's seal.

"Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle," said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. "These cards do not carry the force of law. The 'Freedom to Breathe Agency,' or 'FTBA,' is not a government agency."

RELATED: How parents can get their kids to wear face masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Friday that the U.S. will be seeing more deaths as communities across America see a surge in cases amid reopening, again urging people to social distance and wear masks.

"If we want to end this outbreak, really end it -- we've got to realize that we are part of the process," Fauci said.

Other U.S. Attorney's offices such as Maine, have also warned about this with similar but not exact cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinaface maskdepartment of justicecoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pritzker, Lightfoot dismiss Trump letter on Chicago violence as 'stunt'
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker, Lightfoot dismiss Trump letter on Chicago violence as 'stunt'
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Roselle shooting leaves several shot, 1 dead: police
Uber driver shot while dropping off passenger
Former CPD officer gets 7 years for stealing cash, drugs
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
CPD release surveillance pictures of suspects in Grand Crossings fatal shooting
Show More
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
17 correction officers disciplined in death of transgender inmate
Police: Illinois shooting suspect kills 2 coworkers, himself
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Saturday, storms possible south
More TOP STORIES News