Facebook data breach: How to protect your information from hackers on social media

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was recently discovered that more than 533 million Facebook accounts could be at risk after a data breach. Facebook said it was old data previously reported in 2019 and that the issue was fixed then.So what can you do to protect privacy on social media?The tech security group "TrustedSec" said don't over share on posts or give away personal details about your life in social media quizzes.You can also limit the audience of your posts and don't make them publicAlso, take a look at your settings and limit how much of your information is shared and tracked.You can also scale back on details in your profile. For example, you can leave out your birth date or just your birth year, and be careful about adding family members because that information could reveal your mother's maiden name.