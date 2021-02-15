armed robbery

Men allegedly used Facebook to pull off armed robberies: police

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for two men who allegedly used Facebook to pull off three armed robberies in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, the victim agreed to meet a man selling A.T.V.'s under the name of "Jasper Saunbers" on Facebook Marketplace, Chicago police said.

After they met at the agreed upon time and place, the robbers would direct them to a backyard or alley, pull out a black or chrome handgun and demand their money, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 6500 block of South Peoria Street;
About 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 6500 block of South Peoria Street; and

About 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 6500 block of South Hamilton Avenue.
One man is between 18 and 24 years old, with a possible chip tooth, blue medical mask, black skull cap, black and gray jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and black shoes, police said. There was no description of the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One 312-747-8380.

