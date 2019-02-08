Hacienda Healthcare, facility where incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth, to shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

The Arizona facility, Hacienda Healthcare, where a 29-year-old woman was raped and gave birth in December says it will close down.

PHOENIX --
A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is shutting down.

RELATED: Woman in vegetative state for 14 years gives birth at nursing home, prompting sex abuse investigation

Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday that its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix.

A prosecutor is investigating after the 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse (pictured above) has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

RELATED: Nurse arrested in sex assault of woman in vegetative state who gave birth at nursing home

The facility serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.

Hacienda officials say they're working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other facilities. Hacienda's skilled nursing facility will stay open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcrimerapeu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Bitter cold moves in, Wind Chill Advisory in effect west of city
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Surveillance images released of man who cut face of CTA bus passenger on West Side
VIDEO: Rat scurries through LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Luis Gutierrez hospitalized for high blood pressure, hypertension
Show More
Woman, 18, from west suburbs reported missing in Chicago
Acting AG Whitaker prepares to face Congress
Body found bound in suitcase ID'd as missing NY woman
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
Inside the CPD unit dedicated to supporting families of fallen officers
More News