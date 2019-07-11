PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang continues Thursday with a parade of witnesses who knew Brendt Christensen during his time at the University of Illinois.
Defense attorneys have called several witnesses, including members of the university's physics faculty. They testified that Christensen performed well when he began as a physics doctoral student in 2015, including that he was considered a top teaching assistant.
The witnesses also testified that Christensen eventually lost focus in the months leading up to the 2017 kidnapping and death of Zhang, a Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois. Christensen missed office hours, skipped out on meetings and even misplaced a student's final exam, according to witness testimonies.
Defense attorneys have been attempting to humanize Christensen for the jury, which will decide whether he should be executed.
Christensen's father, Michael Christensen, took the stand Wednesday. He recounted his son's family life and childhood, which included recurring bouts of night terrors and waking nightmares that continued into adulthood.
The defense argued these "mitigating factors," including addiction and mental illness, should spare Brendt Christensen of the death penalty.
The defense argued these "mitigating factors," including addiction and mental illness, should spare Brendt Christensen of the death penalty.
Michael Christensen told the jury he still loves his son, prompting the convicted killer to tear up in court.
The father also apologized to Zhang's family.
"I'm sorry my son was the cause of your pain," he said.
U of I faculty testify Brendt Christensen became distracted in months leading up to Chinese scholar's death
