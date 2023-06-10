Looking for a new job ? Before you click, there's a warning from security experts abut fake job postings which can rip you off.

Fake job postings, emails use malicious links to scam those looking for employment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here' s a Quick Tip to help you protect yourself from fake job postings while looking for work.

Cybersecurity experts at NordVPN said criminals are targeting job seekers.

Fake job posts or job recruitment emails, posing as trustworthy people or organizations, can trick you into giving scammers personal details, such as passwords or financial information.

Links and downloads you click could contain malware. Check to see if the email is legitimate and from a reputable company by hovering over the senders address, and then research that email address.

Scan the message or job postings on websites for poor spelling and grammar.

Before arranging any follow-up calls, confirm that the company and the job really exists by researching online.