Fake repairmen burglarize North Park, Albany Park homes

Chicago police were warning Northwest Side residents about a series of burglaries from men posing as repairmen in the North Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.Starting last month, men have been knocking on homes and telling residents they were assigned to do repairs inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They would then split up, with one man following the resident around to inspect what needs repairs and the rest of the burglars stealing items throughout the home.The incidents occurred:-about 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 5300 block of North Bernard Street;-about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue; and-about 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3500 block of West Berteau Avenue.The suspects were seen driving away in a beige pick-up truck, police said.Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.