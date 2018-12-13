Fake repairmen burglarize North Park, Albany Park homes

CHICAGO --
Chicago police were warning Northwest Side residents about a series of burglaries from men posing as repairmen in the North Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.

Starting last month, men have been knocking on homes and telling residents they were assigned to do repairs inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They would then split up, with one man following the resident around to inspect what needs repairs and the rest of the burglars stealing items throughout the home.

The incidents occurred:
-about 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 5300 block of North Bernard Street;
-about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue; and
-about 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3500 block of West Berteau Avenue.

The suspects were seen driving away in a beige pick-up truck, police said.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryhome repairsChicagoNorth ParkAlbany Park
Top Stories
Rosemont police sergeant resigns following armed robbery charges
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
Boy, 14, shot while sitting in car with mother in Little Village
Suspect dead after active shooter reported at Richmond, Ind. school
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Bizarre details surface on driver accused in deadly Texas crash
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Show More
Man accused of dismembering, grilling man found not guilty
Cash from armored truck rains down on Route 3 in NJ
Would-be burglar trapped 2 days in grease vent at Calif. restaurant
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires
More News