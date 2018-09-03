Fake ride-share drivers rob customers, police say

Chicago police are warning anyone who uses ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft after a new rash of fake ride-share drivers robbing passengers.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least seven robberies have been reported, all during the early morning hours. The latest incident happened in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue. The robbers pretend to be ride-share drivers and rob victims by force or at gunpoint.

Police said they're searching for at least two female suspects who were seen on surveillance video.
Related Topics:
uberlyftridesharerobberyChicagoBucktownLincoln Park
