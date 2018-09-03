Fake ride-share drivers rob customers, police say

Chicago police are warning anyone who uses ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft after a new rash of fake ride-share drivers robbing passengers.At least seven robberies have been reported, all during the early morning hours. The latest incident happened in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue. The robbers pretend to be ride-share drivers and rob victims by force or at gunpoint.Police said they're searching for at least two female suspects who were seen on surveillance video.