In a string of incidents the past three months, two women have posed as ride-sharing drivers and robbed supposed passengers in the River North and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.All the robberies were by force or at gunpoint, with all incidents coming in the early morning hours, according to an alert from Chicago police.The drivers picked up unsuspecting passengers and robbed them on:June 24 in the 700 block of North Larrabee Street;June 30 in the first block of West Hubbard Street;July 22 in the 600 block of North Franklin Street;Aug. 5 in the first block of West Hubbard Street;Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street;Aug. 12 in the 2100 block of North Dayton Street; andAug. 31 in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue.Detailed descriptions of possible suspects weren't provided.Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.