Fall into history at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation

The Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation in Newtown Square transports you back to the 18th century to see what life was like back then each fall.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Gary Gustin is a musician, volunteer and storyteller at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation.

As he strums 18th-century tunes on his mandolin, the beautiful sounds of a working colonial farm fill the air.

For him, it's important to teach the younger generation the importance of history.

"You sit here, listen to the sounds, you swear you're back in this time," Gustin says.

He says it's easy to forget how easy things are now, and how hard things were back then.

"I think people don't realize how old certain things are," he says. "For example: dying wool. Today we just go to the store. But back then they made things out of what was available at the farm."

This is the 18th century working farm's inaugural Fall Festival. It's a chance to celebrate what a typical autumn day would be like during the late 18th century.

Sarah Lerch of the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation says, "We're showcasing the skills that would be typical in the 18th century, like blacksmithing, woodworking, cider pressing, and colonial brewing, weaving, music and hearth cooking."

For more information on the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation and upcoming events please visit their website.