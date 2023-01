The tour also features Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent

Fall Out Boy's 2023 tour is coming to Wrigley Field this summer, along with fellow Chicago bands Alkaline Trio and The Academy Is...

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coming off their sold out show at the Metro last week, pop-punk darlings Fall Out Boy just announced their return to Wrigley Field!

The Wilmette natives are scheduled to perform at the Friendly Confines on Wednesday, June 21, as part of their summer tour.

Fellow Chicago bands Alkaline Trio and The Academy Is... will be there, too.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.