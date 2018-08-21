Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge to be added to wall of honor

Juan Bucio, a Chicago Fire Department diver who died on Memorial Day while searching for a man who fell off a boat on the Chicago River, will be honored at a badge ceremony Tuesday.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio, 46, died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was also ruled accidental.Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.Bucio's badge will be added to a wall of honor at Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy in Chicago's South Loop, alongside the badges of other firefighters who have died in the line of duty.Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CFD officials plan to attend the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.