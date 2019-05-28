Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio remembered 1 year after death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks one year since the death of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio.

Bucio, 46, was searching for a boater who fell into the Chicago River when he lost his life last Memorial Day weekend.

More than 100 colleagues gathered Tuesday morning at the spot along the Chicago River where Bucio died while searching for a missing boater. Bucio's family, including his two sons, were also in attendance.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was ruled an accident.

Alberto Lopez, the man Bucio was searching for after he fell off a boat in the south branch of the river, also died.

The memorial was organized by the Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, which was founded by families of firefighters and paramedics who died in the line of duty.

"It's our way of paying forward because we don't want these new families to have to feel like we did," said Allyson Coglianese, whose father, Chicago fire lieutenant Edmond Coglianese, died while fighting a fire at the Mark Twain Hotel on Super Bowl Sunday 1986.

The fire department dedicated a Scuba Dog statue at the fire academy in honor of Bucio, with his name and badge number on the wet suit. The design was a collaboration by Paul Boeckman and Bob Jones, who wanted to do their part to commemorate Bucio.

"We tried to do something that was interesting and different than most people have seen before," Boeckman said.

A wreath in honor of Bucio's service was dropped into the river not far from where he lost his life.



RELATED: Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge added to wall of honor
Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.

Bucio was the 13th Chicago firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2000, according to the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
