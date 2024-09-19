Fallen CPD Ofc. Luis Huesca's name added to Gold Star Families Memorial Wall near Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Relatives of fallen Chicago police officer Luis Huesca attended the solemn ceremony unveiling his name on the Gold Star Families Memorial Wall Wednesday.

Huesca was a six-year CPD veteran. He was just 30 years old when he was shot and killed during a carjacking in April as he returned home to Gage Park from his shift. He was still wearing his uniform.

An Aurora man was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges.

After the ceremony at the memorial near Soldier Field, Huesca's family reflected on his legacy and the void his death has left.

"It's knowing that he's not here, but your heart and your soul saying that he's traveling somewhere and that he's going to come back, and seeing his name makes it real that he's not," said his siter Lily O'Brien, through tears.

"My son was a wonderful person, beautiful man, as a son, as a police officer, and I feel so proud of my son," said his mother Edith Huesca.

Huesca is among hundreds of fallen officer honored Wednesday night at the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's 21st annual candlelight vigil. The names of 603 CPD officers killed in the line of duty will be read aloud. Family members of many of them will be in attendance.