Fallen Chicago police officers to be honored at National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- Four fallen Chicago Police Department officers will be honored in Washington, D.C. Sunday as National Police Week begins.CPD Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary all died in the line of duty in 2018.The families of the fallen officers can now see the names of their loved ones on the National Police Officers Memorial wall.Several events will be held for the families to commemorate the lives of the officers. The families are expected to visit Arlington Cemetery where a wreath will be laid at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.The trip to the nation's capital isn't one the officer's families ever wanted to make. Being there means they've lost a loved one in the line of duty.Superintendent Eddie Johnson greeted the wives, children, and parents of two late Chicago police as they arrived at the airport in Washington, D.C. Saturday."We've had a lot of conversation trying to prep them on what to expect and just to let them know we'll be there with them every step of the way," Johnson said.The families of Chicago's four fallen officers will be in the close company of hundreds of others who know that same pain.Officers and families who've suffered the same loss around the country are now together in Washington remembering the men and women who died in uniforms like theirs.