Falling glass injures woman in Loop, CPD says

Shattered window fell on man in River North last month

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 1:48PM
Falling glass injures woman in Loop: CPD
Chicago police say a woman was injured by Loop falling glass on Wabash Avenue Tuesday. A window also fell on a man in River North last month.

CHICAGO -- A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by glass falling from the third floor of a residence in the Loop on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the woman, whose age was unknown, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100-block of South Wabash Avenue when a piece of glass fell on her about 5:20 p.m.

The woman suffered a cut to the forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No other information was available.

A shattered window fell on a 37-year-old man in River North last month, Chicago police said.

He suffered minor cuts to his forehead and ear, but was treated and released on the scene, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

