False alarm sparks panic over potential active shooter in Chicago's Loop

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A false alarm caused panic and confusion to spread in the Loop Thursday afternoon, as Chicago police responded to reports of an active shooter.

Police said a bad text alert led first responders and many who work at 225 West Randolph to believe there was a legitimate active shooter in the downtown building.

Officers raced to the scene heavily armed and partially evacuated the building, while blocking off the street between Franklin and Wells just after 1 p.m.

RAW VIDEO: Concerns of active shooter in Chicago's Loop spark heavy police response
An active shooter drill gone awry drew a massive police response outside 225 W. Randolph in Chicago's Loop.



Building manager AT&T told ABC7 that a training class caused a false alarm in the building Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police had said the building's management was running an active shooter drill and hadn't notified authorities.

"Apparently a text message went out," said CPD Commander Michael Pigott. "They were testing their system and people took that literally, as they should."





But AT&T said in a statement. "This was an instructional training video - not a drill or formal exercise."

"We're grateful to the Chicago Police, Fire and Emergency Management teams for their swift response and we are investigating the incident," AT&T said.

Despite the false alarm, many experienced real fear during the incident Thursday afternoon.

Hayley Karp said she was told by co-workers to stay in her office on the building's 30th floor.

"I was shaking the entire time," Karp said. "I was trying to keep my cool as a manager for my team."

Zebadiah Anderson, who works in the building, was disheartened to hear the news.

"That's a huge mistake to make," Anderson said.

He said his friends stuck inside the building tried to defend themselves as best they could.

"They were barricaded in the restrooms," Anderson said.

Police hope this doesn't happen again.

"We encourage all of our downtown area to test their systems, to run these kinds of drills," Pigott said. "But there are safety protocols. We should be notified before a drill is taking place."
