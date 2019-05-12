Families of fallen Chicago police officers arrive in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- The families of fallen Chicago police officers arrived to pouring rain in Washington, D.C., in what's certain to be a somber week. Perhaps the most emotional part of it will be seeing their loved one's name permanently added to the national police memorial.Superintendent Eddie Johnson is waiting as the wives, children, and parents of two late Chicago police officers arrive in Washington."We've had a lot of conversation trying to prep them on what to expect and just to let them know we'll be there with them every step of the way," Johnson said.That starts from the moment they step off the plane.Officer Eduardo Marmolejo's family flew in on the same flight with Commander Paul Bauer's family- part of a bond they formed under the worst circumstances."Erin Bauer has kind of taken the lead, Commander Paul Bauer's wife. She's really embraced the younger wives and they've really formed a bond between the four families," he said.They'll need that this week. The trip to the nation's capital isn't one the officer's families ever wanted to make. Being here means they've lost a loved one in the line of duty."Although it's an honorable thing to do, it still brings back the memories of the tragic incidents that took their husbands and father's lives," Johnson said.A London metropolitan officer helped Officer Samuel Jimenez' family lighten the mood outside the airport.Here the families of Chicago's four fallen officers will be in the close company of hundreds of others who know that same pain.Officers and families who've suffered the same loss around the country are now together in Washington remembering the men and women who died in uniforms like theirs.