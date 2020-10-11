Families of West Garfield Park shooting victims to gather, call for assault weapons ban

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Senator LaShawn Ford is planning to hold a press conference Sunday evening after four people were shot, and one killed, in West Garfield Park Saturday.

Ford said he will be joined by the families of the victims who will do a balloon release for the deceased person.

The shooting occurred in the 100-block of South Keeler Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The four victims were inside a vehicle when they were struck by unknown gunfire, police said. The victims then relocated the vehicle to the 500-block of South Pulaski Road where they struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the back and forearm. He was transferred to Mt. Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both struck in the back and transported to Stroger hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was also struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said.

There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the CFD vehicle, according to officials.

The families want an assault weapons ban, Ford said.

The press conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in Adams.
