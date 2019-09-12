Boy fatally struck on Brooklyn sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself, family says

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- The family of a 10-year-old boy who was killed when a driver suffered an apparent seizure and struck him in Brooklyn Tuesday is demanding answers and accountability as they struggle with their grief.
Enzo Farachio was waiting at an MTA bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood when he was struck by the swerving vehicle around 3 p.m.
The 59-year-old driver of a Lexus SUV lost control, jumped the sidewalk at Avenue L and Ocean Avenue and struck Farachio before slamming into scaffolding outside the building.
"Generally, the older brother pick him up," the boy's uncle, Christian Pena, said. "But he said, 'I can do it.' He was such a bright guy. He knows that he could not cross the street unless there is somebody there helping him."
Enzo had just started sixth grade last week, and he wanted to prove to his parents that he was a big boy by taking the bus all by himself. It was only the second week of his newfound independence.
"The father and the mother went over there and told them where he had to wait for the bus and where he picked up the bus from here," Pena said. "He was just waiting there. He didn't do nothing wrong. So that's why we're so devastated, because, I don't know, this is sad."
Farachio was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver and his 9-year-old daughter were transported to Kings County Hospital but were not seriously injured.
"They say there was a medical condition, but we don't believe that," Pena said. "We want everyone to help us, not only for him, but for many children that are waiting on the bus. And it's not fair. It's not fair."
The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office has promised a thorough investigation, but the state DMV said the driver had a valid license and no prior violations, suspensions or revocations.
Police have not yet determined whether the driver will face any criminal charges.
"We need answers," a family friend said. "Like why the person is still not in jail. Like, this is New York City, and why this person is home? He was 10, and nobody is going to bring him back."
