Family of nurse gunned down in Little Village drive-by shooting continues search for gunman one year later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flowers once again adorn the Little Village corner where nurse Frank Aguilar was gunned down nearly one year ago. It was November 13 when Aguilar was on his way to do laundry at his family's house when a drive-by shooter opened fire.

"There are times I can't sleep just thinking about it, said Aguilar's mother Elvira. "I still have to get up and go to work."

The gathering called to bring attention to a case which, in some respects, has gone cold. While a 19-year-old remains in jail charged in connection with his murder, Armando Lopez is believed to have been the driver, not the shooter.

Investigators at one point thought to have identified a minor as the gunman, but charges against him have not been filed.

"They're not taking action," said Aguilar's uncle Joshua Alcazar. "They're not taking the proper course to keep these criminals off the streets."

"It doesn't feel like it's been a year," said Aguilar's girlfriend Lindsey Owens. "It just feels like last week I was with him and he was buying his new blue scrubs. The ones he was killed in."

Another family fighting for justice is the loved ones of Michael Colon who was shot and killed last month. His family says the 16-year-old was walking his dog in Brighton Park when a still unidentified gunman opened fire on him

"We can't sleep, and we know the family of Frank can't sleep knowing that the people who murdered them still drive around freely," said Anthony Colon, Michael's brother.

Michael Colon, 16, was walking his dog in Brighton Park when a still unidentified gunman opened fire, killing him.



The court case against Armando Lopez continues, with a hearing scheduled for Monday. Police also said they search for the gunman continues.
