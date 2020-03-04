Family files lawsuits in 2019 fatal stabbing outside Richard's Bar on West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5986199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dina Paterimos, sister of Richard's Bar stabbing victim, Kenny Paterimos, says the familly is glad the murdered is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man stabbed to death outside a River West bar is now suing both the bar and the suspect.Kenny Paterimos, 23, was killed outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21, 2019.U.S. Marine Corps veteran Thomas Tansey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Paterimos' death.Police said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with Tansey, 30, just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.Police had arrested Tansey at the scene but he was released without charges several days later. Tansey was arrested again in March after a Cook County judge issued a no-bail warrant.Paterimos' family lawyers say Tansey was heard yelling a homophobic slur inside the establishment before he allegedly attacked Paterimos with a box cutter.