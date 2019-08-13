Family, friends say goodbye to Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan at funeral

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered at a church in Chicago Tuesday to say goodbye to a soldier killed in Afghanistan last month.

Army Specialist Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, was one of two paratroopers killed last month in an apparent insider attack.

The paratrooper grew up on the South Side and went to high school in Chicago's northern suburbs before pursuing Army training. His remains returned to Chicago on Friday and a dignified transfer was held at Midway Airport.

Army Spec. Michael Isaiah Nance's procession from Midway Airport to the Leak & Sons Funeral Homes
The remains of a 24-year-old paratrooper from the Chicago area killed in Afghanistan returned to Chicago Friday morning.



A visitation was held Tuesday in Country Club Hills. His family said it was his dream to serve his country.

"At the end of the day, it's like his mom said, she wanted everyone to know he died doing what he enjoyed doing," said Kenon Forest, Isaiah's great uncle.

RELATED: Chicago-area soldier Michael Isaiah Nance killed in Afghanistan


Forest said its also important it pay tribute to paratrooper Brandon Kreischer, 20, of Ohio, who was also killed in Afghanistan.

Specialist Nance had only been in Afghanistan for two weeks before his death. His funeral is taking place at at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St. A burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
