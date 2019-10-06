Family holds vigil for man killed in drive-by on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot in Dunning last month is pleading for the public's help in finding his killer.

The family of Enrique "Ricky" Rivera gathered Saturday afternoon for a vigil on the Northwest Side.

"This mother shouldn't be crying for her child. We're here for two reasons, we want the violence to stop and we want justice," a vigil attendee said.

Rivera was northbound a vehicle on at 3:53 a.m. on September 16th, in the 400 block of North Narragansett Avenue when a male fired shots from a dark-colored SUV, Chicago police said.

Rivera's family said he was not involved in a gang.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.
