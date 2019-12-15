Family ID's victims in deadly West Pullman house fire on Far South Side as husband, wife

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire broke out Sunday morning in West West Pullman on the Far South Side, the Chicago fire department said.

According to fire officials, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. to the 400 block of 127th Street and immediately pulled two people from the home.

The man was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, fire officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said. She is in critical condition.

Officials said they don't believe anyone else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Family identified the two victims as husband and wife, Heural and Alfredda Glover.

Fire officials confirmed there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

It took about an hour for crews to extinguish the flames. No surrounding homes were damaged in the fire, officials said.

CFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.
