Family says missing Gary woman's body found in Lansing forest preserve; FBI calls it kidnapping

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday for a woman's body found in a south suburban forest preserve that is believed to be a missing Gary woman.
In a Facebook post, family members said Sidne-Nichole Buchanan's body was found at Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve Tuesday. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the identity of the body.
In the post, family members said Sidne was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."
The Gary woman went missing on July 27 after she went to a concert in Tinley Park. The FBI said the 27-year-old was kidnapped and offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
The FBI's Gang Response Unit is handling the case believes she was taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Her body later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.
No one is in custody. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.
