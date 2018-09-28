Albany Park hit-and-run accident victim can't recognize grandkids; family pleads for information

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a man badly injured in a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park made an emotional plea Friday for help finding the person responsible.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of a man badly injured in a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park made an emotional plea Friday for help finding the person responsible.

Bernardo Cardenas, 60, is still in the hospital recovering almost a month after the accident. Cardenas suffered a collapsed lung as well as a fractured skull and ribs as a result of the accident. He has also experienced memory loss that is currently preventing him from even recognizing his own grandkids, his family said.

The only clue police have are grainy photos of an SUV seen passing at the time of the crash in the area of the 3900 block of Pulaski Road.

"What my family is going through is very difficult, and if anybody knows anything to please contact the police," said Cardenas' sister, Linda Harig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentpedestrian injuredpedestrian struckAlbany ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
El Chapo successor pleads guilty; could spell trouble for drug lord
Addison Russell's ex-wife speaks out about MLB abuse investigation
99-year-old beautician plans to finally retire
Suburban doctor claims ruined reputation due to Indiana doctor with same name
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
Mystery illness sickens 50 at MS middle school
Show More
Deerfield man who stabbed wife to death denied bail
Man injured in Englewood fire that killed infant son moved out of intensive care unit, family says
Teens open fire in Brazil school, wounding 3
Chicago AccuWeather: Frost advisory overnight
More News