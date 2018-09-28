The family of a man badly injured in a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park made an emotional plea Friday for help finding the person responsible.Bernardo Cardenas, 60, is still in the hospital recovering almost a month after the accident. Cardenas suffered a collapsed lung as well as a fractured skull and ribs as a result of the accident. He has also experienced memory loss that is currently preventing him from even recognizing his own grandkids, his family said.The only clue police have are grainy photos of an SUV seen passing at the time of the crash in the area of the 3900 block of Pulaski Road."What my family is going through is very difficult, and if anybody knows anything to please contact the police," said Cardenas' sister, Linda Harig.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.